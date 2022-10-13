PNB customers can take instant loan of Rs 8 lakh; here's how

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is providing its customers the facility of getting a loan of Rs 8 lakh easily. The lender has stated that if you want a personal loan with low-interest rates, you can apply for its Insta Loan. You can visit the official website of PNB for more information. A pre-approved personal loan is usually provided by banks to existing customers who have a good record of repaying their dues, income and relation with banks. It is often given at attractive interest rates. It can also be offered when the customer has no credit history on the basis of parameters such as income and transaction history. One can apply for the pre-approved personal loan by visiting this webpage of PNB at https://instaloans.pnbindia.in/home#. All one needs to do is to enter their phone number and Aadhaar number.

One can pay the loan in equal monthly installments (EMIs). You will be paying a loan via a standing instruction (SI) to debit your PNB account with the EMI amount on a particular date. You can directly transfer the fund to your Pre-Approved Personal Loan as well. Standing Instructions Mandate is one of the modes that can be used to repay a loan, wherein your PNB saving account gets directly debited for the EMI amounts, on the basis of your specific instructions.

As per PNB’s website, “the processing fee of Pre-approved Personal loan is 0.50% of loan amount inclusive of all the charges with Min. Amt of Rs.500/+GST inclusive of all charges & stamp duty”. The charges include upfront fee, stamp duty charges, documentation charges, CIC charges and other charges.

The pre-approved Personal Loan offered by PNB is a hassle-free process. It needs minimal digital documentation (NeSL) for loan approval and disbursement. The pre-approved Personal Loan customers get a flexible repayment scheme which allows them to choose tenure and the amount. This scheme will surely bring some festive cheer to PNB customers.

