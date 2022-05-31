PM Modi releases 11th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme; here's how to check beneficiary status

PM Modi released the 11th tranche of cash benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme today. Here is how to check beneficiary status.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today, 31 May. Under this scheme, financial benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of 10 crore farmer families.

The Prime Minister made an announcement about the same at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Farmers can check their eligibility status for the scheme online at pmkisan.gov.in.

Steps to check your status for PM-KISAN 11th installment:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in and click on the tab for beneficiary status.

Enter your Aadhaar or account number details to access the portal

Select the Get Data option.

The PM-KISAN beneficiary list will appear on your screen.

Alternatively, you can also contact PM KISAN at 155261 as well as the toll-free number 18001155266 and landline numbers 011-23381092 and 011-24300606.

Details of the scheme

The PM-KISAN scheme is only for Indian nationals who are small and marginal farmers. Moreover, all landholding farmers’ families, who have cultivable landholding in their names, are also eligible to receive grants under the scheme, according to a News18 report.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, which was launched in 2019, Rs 6,000 is released directly in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The money will only be deposited into the bank account of the beneficiary if their eKYC is done. The deadline for the eKYC of beneficiaries has been extended to 31 May.

The previous installment of the scheme was released on 1 January this year to over 10 crore beneficiary families and comprised of cash benefits over Rs 20,000 crore.

PM Modi was in Shimla for the Garib Kalyan Sammelan where he interacted with the beneficiaries of different government schemes. The event was organised to mark eight years of the PM Modi-led government. During the interaction, the Prime Minister also sought feedback on the various welfare schemes enacted by the Centre.