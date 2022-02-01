PM Modi on Union Budget 2022: ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget' will strengthen economy, benefit common man'

The Union Budget will bring scope for more infrastructure, more investment more growth and more jobs, said the prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the Union Budget 2022 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament saying that this Budget will strengthen India's economy.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget 2022', said that this Union Budget will give a financial boost and benefit the common man with more investment, infrastructure, employment & development opportunities

"An important aspect of this budget is the welfare of the poor. Every poor person should have a pucca house, water from tap, toilet, gas facility," he said.

The Budget has given special attention to the poor. Simultaneously there is an equal emphasis on modern internet connectivity, said Prime Minister Modi.

For the first time in the country, the Parvatmala scheme has been launched for areas such as Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and North East. "This scheme will create a modern system of transportation on the mountains," he added.

Modi said that important steps have been taken for the welfare of the farmers. Also, steps will be taken to clean the Ganga. "Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, in these five states, along the Ganges, natural farming will be encouraged," he said.

This budget is a pro-poor budget and addresses India's future, said Modi. Referring to it as 'Budget for India's Youth', he said that it will help create more growth, more jobs. He called this budget to be 'Kisan Kalyan' and 'Garib Kalyan'.

The Union Budget will also bring scope for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs. Modi said that it has been welcomed by all sectors... it has increased our excitement many times. "This budget has brought new confidence of development in the midst of 100 years of terrible calamity. This budget, along with strengthening the economy, will create many new opportunities for the common man."

Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP has invited him to speak on the Budget and Aatmnirbhar Bharat at 11 am tomorrow, where he will speak on the Union Budget 2022 in detail.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.