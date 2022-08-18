PM Kisan Yojana 12th Installment might be released on this date; details here

The PM-KISAN Yojana is a central scheme with 100 percent funding from the Union government. The scheme, which was started in 2018, provides an income support of Rs 6,000 annually to all landholding farmer families

All those who are waiting for an update on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) may soon get some big news. According to reports, the 12th installment of the PM-KISAN Yojana is likely to be released by 1 September this year. Once released, the beneficiaries can check the installment status at pmkisan.gov.in. The PM-KISAN Yojana is a central scheme with 100 percent funding from the Union government. The scheme, which was started in 2018, provides an income support of Rs 6,000 annually to all landholding farmer families. The benefits distributed in three equal installments.

The deadline for completing eKYC details has been extended for all PM-KISAN beneficiaries till 31 August. This process is mandatory for all beneficiaries of the scheme.

According to the official website, the word family is defined as husband, wife and minor children for the scheme. The money will be directly transferred into the bank account of the PM-KISAN beneficiary. It is up to the state government and the Union Territory administration to identify the families that are eligible for the PM-KISAN Yojana.

The scheme also has various exclusion categories. As per the rules, all institutional land holders will not benefit from the scheme. The farmer families which include former and present holders of constitutional posts will not be eligible for the scheme. The same applies to farmer families with “Former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of Lok Sabha/ Rajya Sabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.”

How to access beneficiary status:

― Visit the official website- pmkisan.gov.in

― Go to the 'Farmers corner' option on the website.

― Click on the link to know beneficiary status.

― Enter the required details like your phone and Aadhaar number.

― Your PM-KISAN beneficiary status will appear on screen.

In case farmers have any query, they can call the toll-free number 155261 or dial 1800115526, 011-23381092. They can also raise an issue by reaching out via email to pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

The first installment of the PM-KISAN Yojana is released between 1 April and 31 July. The second installment is deposited in the account of the beneficiaries between 1 August and 30 November. Finally, the third installment is released between 1 December and 31 March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.