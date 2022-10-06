Petrol Price Today: Know latest petrol, diesel price updates

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Indian oil marketing companies have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel today. However, Indian oil companies have kept the prices of petrol and diesel stable on Thursday (October 6). Thus, today is the 138th consecutive day when no change has been made in the price of petrol and diesel in the country, giving relief to the people on the inflation front.

Government oil companies today released the prices of petrol and diesel for Thursday, October 6. Oil companies have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel, giving relief to the common people for the 138th consecutive day. In the international market, the price of crude oil is seeing a rise again. WTI crude has risen above $86 per barrel and Brent crude has crossed $91 per barrel.

Earlier on May 21, the government had cut excise duty. Excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per liter and diesel by Rs 6 per liter. Since then the price of petrol and diesel has come down. After this, diesel became cheaper by Rs 9.50 and Rs 7 per liter in the country. After the announcement of the Center, the governments of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and Kerala also cut VAT.

At present, petrol in Delhi is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. At the same time, petrol is getting Rs 106.31 and diesel Rs 94.27 per liter in Mumbai. Whereas petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per liter. On the other hand, petrol is selling at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per liter in Chennai.

The cheapest petrol and diesel available here

The cheapest petrol and diesel is being sold in Port Blair where the price of petrol is Rs 84.10 per liter and the price of diesel is Rs 79.74 per liter.

Petrol Diesel Price today

Delhi: Petrol Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62 per liter.

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 106.31 and Diesel Rs 94.27 per liter.

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76 per liter.

Chennai: Petrol Rs 102.63 and Diesel Rs 94.24 per liter.

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 109.66 and Diesel Rs 97.82 per liter.

Bangalore: Petrol Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.71 and Diesel Rs 96.52 per liter.

Port Blair: Petrol Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.

Bhubaneswar: Petrol Rs 103.19 and Diesel Rs 94.76 per liter.

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 96.20 and Diesel Rs 84.26 per liter.

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.

Noida: Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.96 per liter.

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 108.48 and Diesel Rs 93.72 per liter.

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 and Diesel Rs 94.04 per liter

Gurugram: Rs 97.18 and diesel Rs 90.05 per litre.

Know why petrol and diesel are expensive in India

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices

change daily based on what are the crude prices in the international market along with the foreign exchange rates.

Know today’s price of petrol and diesel in your city

The prices of petrol and diesel change daily and get updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending city code along with RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL customers by writing RSP to number 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL consumers can find out the price by sending HP Price to the number 9222201122.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.