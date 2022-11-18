Petrol-diesel prices today, on 18 November: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities
Petrol and diesel in Delhi currently stand at the price of Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 for a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at the rate of Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel stands at a price of Rs 94.27 a litre
In the international market, a rise in the prices of oil was seen today, on 18 November. Brent crude futures jumped by 67 cents to stand at $90.45 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 70 cents to $82.34 for a barrel. In India, the rates of petrol and diesel remained steady today. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the prices of fuel based on the international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. The last time when the rates of fuel were revised across the country was in the month of May. This came after the slashing of excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel by the Centre.
Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in in the other cities of India:
Gurugram:
Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre
Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre
If you are not able to find the rates of fuel in your city written here, you can still view the latest revised rates by sending a message through your phone to this phone number 9224992249 along with your city code. Anyone can easily gain access to the needed city codes by visiting the official website of Indian Oil. Just, simply click on this mentioned link – https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price – in order to check the city list.
For example, in case you are an individual from the city of Gandhinagar, then you can just text your message to the phone number 9224992249 by mentioning RSP 218671, and you will be able to gain access to the latest revised rates of petrol and diesel on your phone.
