Petrol-Diesel prices today, on 16 November: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities
Here are the latest revised rates of petrol and diesel across cities in India.
In the international market, oil prices changed just a bit today, on 16 November as the rise in COVID-19 cases sparked concerns regarding lower demand for fuel in the world’s top crude importer. Brent crude futures fell by 6 percent to stand at $93.8 per barrel, while U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 4 cents to $86.88 for a barrel. In India, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unaltered today as per the revised rates. The fuel rates are not showing any change for 5 months. A country-wide fluctuation in the rates was witnessed in May last time, which came after the slashing of excise duty by the Centre on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by an amount of Rs 6 per litre.
In Delhi, the rate of petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre and the diesel costs Rs 89.62 for a litre. Petrol in Mumbai stands at a rate of Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 94.27 for a litre.
Here are the rates of petrol and diesel in other cities of India:
Gurugram:
Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Noida:
Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol – Rs 96.2 per litre
Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol – 106.03 per litre
Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre
Patna:
Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94. 04 per litre
If you don’t find the fuel rates in your city mentioned here, you are still able to check the latest prices by sending a text via your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. One can easily gain access to the required city codes by visiting the official website of Indian Oil.
Visit this mentioned link – iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price – in order to check the city list. For instance, if you are a person who lives in the city of Gandhinagar, then you can just text your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to gain access to the latest fuel prices on your phone.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Petrol, diesel prices today, 12 November 2022: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
The last significant change in fuel prices that affected the entire country occurred in May after the Government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively
Petrol, diesel prices today, 11 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities
In the city of Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre
Petrol, diesel prices today, 9 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
The cost of petrol and diesel was last revised on May 21, 2022, when the central government reduced the prices by Rs. 8 and Rs 6 for petrol and diesel respectively