In the international market, oil prices changed just a bit today, on 16 November as the rise in COVID-19 cases sparked concerns regarding lower demand for fuel in the world’s top crude importer. Brent crude futures fell by 6 percent to stand at $93.8 per barrel, while U.S.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 4 cents to $86.88 for a barrel. In India, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unaltered today as per the revised rates. The fuel rates are not showing any change for 5 months. A country-wide fluctuation in the rates was witnessed in May last time, which came after the slashing of excise duty by the Centre on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by an amount of Rs 6 per litre.

In Delhi, the rate of petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre and the diesel costs Rs 89.62 for a litre. Petrol in Mumbai stands at a rate of Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 94.27 for a litre.

Here are the rates of petrol and diesel in other cities of India:

Gurugram:

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Noida:

Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol – Rs 96.2 per litre

Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol – 106.03 per litre

Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Patna:

Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94. 04 per litre

If you don’t find the fuel rates in your city mentioned here, you are still able to check the latest prices by sending a text via your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. One can easily gain access to the required city codes by visiting the official website of Indian Oil.

Visit this mentioned link – iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price – in order to check the city list. For instance, if you are a person who lives in the city of Gandhinagar, then you can just text your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to gain access to the latest fuel prices on your phone.

