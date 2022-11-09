Petrol, diesel prices today, 9 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Today, 9 November, no major metro cities have seen a rise in the cost of petrol or diesel. In Delhi, a litre of petrol currently costs Rs 96.72, and a litre of diesel costs roughly Rs 89.62.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Kolkata, a litre of gasoline is priced at Rs. 106.03 and a litre of diesel costs Rs. 92.76. Only in cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun, the prices of petrol and diesel have somewhat increased.

The cost of petrol and diesel was last revised on 21 May, 2022, when the central government reduced the prices by Rs. 8 and Rs 6 respectively. The price of fuel contains dealer commission, excise duty, and value-added tax (VAT). The VAT costs range between states.

Following the addition of VAT, dealer commission, and excise duty, the retail selling price of petrol almost doubles. The cost of fuel is affected by multiple factors. There are several variables, including the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar, the value of crude oil, international indices, the demand for fuel, etc.

As crude oil prices increase globally, fuel prices rise in India. Crude oil’s price is currently very uncertain. On the international market, Brent crude is currently priced at $95.09 per barrel.

Let’s check the cost of petrol and diesel in different Indian cities:

Bangalore

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida

Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Srinagar

Petrol – Rs 102.11 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.03 per litre

Bhubaneswar

Petrol – Rs 103.19 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.76 per litre

Dehradun

Petrol – Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel- Rs 90.29 per litre

Pune

Petrol – Rs 110.88 per litre

Diesel- Rs 95.37 per litre

Gurgaon

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Shimla

Petrol – Rs 97.58 per litre

Diesel- Rs 83.36 per litre

Patna

Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre

Even if your location isn’t included here, you can still assess the price of petrol and diesel by sending a message from your phone to 9224992249 along with the city’s area code.

The Indian Oil website enables you to search for city codes. Visit iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price to view a list of the codes for your city. For reference, if you are from Ranchi, you can send a message to 9224992249 with the text RSP 166751 to get the most recent fuel price on your mobile device.

