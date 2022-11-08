Petrol, diesel prices today, 8 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

In the international market, oil prices were fluctuating today, 8 November, as supply worries offset recession fears and China’s commitment to its zero-COVID policy. Brent crude increased by 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $97.99 a barrel, before falling to $97.64 by 10 am. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also showed a minor depreciation, ending at $91.47 per barrel on Monday. The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in India. The last major country-wide fluctuation in the prices of fuel was reported in May, which came after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Petrol and diesel in Delhi currently cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. The price of petrol stands at Rs 106.31 for a litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai.

Have a look at the prices of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities:

Kolkata:

Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida:

Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Patna:

Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram:

Petrol – Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.52 per litre

Hyderabad:

Petrol – Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel – Rs 97.82 per litre

If the fuel prices in your city are not mentioned here, you can still view the rates by sending a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. One can easily have a look at the city codes on the official website of Indian Oil. Visit this link in order to check your city list. For example, if you live in the city Gandhinagar, then you can just send your text to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to see the latest fuel prices on your phone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.