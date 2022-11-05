Petrol, diesel prices today, 5 November 2022: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities

Petrol and diesel prices continue to be largely stable in India. The last major country-wide fluctuation in prices of fuel was reported in May after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Today, 5 November, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. In the international market, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 2.17 per cent to $90.08 per barrel, and Brent crude stood 1.96 per cent higher at $96.53 per barrel in New York.

Here is a list of the prices of fuel in other Indian cities:

Noida:

Petrol – Rs 96.92 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna:

Petrol – Rs 107.46 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

If the price of petrol and diesel in your city are not mentioned here, you can still check the rates by texting a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. Anyone is easily able to see the city codes on Indian Oil’s website. You will be able to see your city list by visiting this link. For instance, if you are from the city Gandhinagar, then you can send your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to check the latest fuel prices on your phone.

The prices of fuel are revised daily at 6 am. The revision of rates is done by public sector oil marketing companies.

