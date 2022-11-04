Petrol, diesel prices today, 4 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
The cost of petrol and diesel has only slightly increased in cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun
Today, 4 November, no major cities have experienced an increase in the price of petrol or diesel. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62. Currently, in Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 106.31 per litre, while a litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27. In Kolkata, the price of a litre of petrol is Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel is Rs 92.76. The cost of petrol and diesel has only slightly increased in cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun.
Every day at 6 am, public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) decide fuel prices based on exchange rates and global benchmark prices. Because of regional levies like the VAT or transportation costs, retail prices for petrol and diesel vary from state to state. On May 21 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in excise rates for petrol and diesel of Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. The Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel was also reduced by several state governments.
Let’s take a look at petrol and diesel prices in other Indian cities on 4 November:
Bengaluru:
Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Bhubaneswar:
Petrol- Rs 103.19 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.76 per litre
Noida:
Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre
Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre
Pune:
Petrol- Rs 110.88 per litre
Diesel- Rs 95.37 per litre
Patna:
Petrol- Rs 107.24 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre
Gurgaon:
Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre
Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
You can still keep track of the cost of petrol and diesel even if your city isn’t mentioned here. You just have to text the area code of your city to the number 9224992249. On the Indian Oil website, you can obtain city codes. Visit iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price to view a list of the codes for your city. For instance, if you reside in Guwahati, to know the most recent fuel price on your phone, text RSP 159571 to 9224992249.
