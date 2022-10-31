Petrol, diesel prices today, 31 October 2022: Check out fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

The price of petrol and diesel in the country remains stable today, 31 October. The fuel prices were last revised by the government in May this year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. As for the international market, the price of Brent crude is $93.12 per barrel at 9:50 am, according to Market Watch. West Texas Intermediate oil futures are hovering slightly below the $88-mark today. Since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies are set to trim output by 2 million barrels from tomorrow, it remains to be seen what impact it could have on the domestic fuel prices.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31, while the same amount of diesel is priced at Rs 94.27. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are valued at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 92.76.

Here is the fuel price for some other major cities:

Bengaluru:

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol: Rs 96.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.77 per litre

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 97.00 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.14 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol: Rs 97.04 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.91 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Patna:

Petrol: Rs 108.12 per litre.

Diesel: Rs 94.86 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Bhubaneswar:

Petrol: Rs 103.11 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.68 per litre.

You can also get details of the petrol and diesel price in your city by going to the website of the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) or Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). For checking the price on IOCL, you can send a SMS to the company using your city code to 9224992249. The city code can be found on IOCL website. For instance, if you want to know the petrol price in Gangtok you can type in RSP 159289 and send it to 9224992249 to get the latest rate.

