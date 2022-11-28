Petrol Diesel prices today, 28 November: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities

In the international market, oil futures dropped more than 2.5 percent today, 28 November as the protest in China over strict COVID-19 rules caused concerns over fuel demand. Brent crude fell 2.89 percent to stand at $81.29 for a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 2.88 percent to $74.08 per barrel. However, the prices of petrol and diesel continued to be steady today across cities in India. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), namely Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel rates on the basis of international benchmark prices along with foreign exchange rates.

In Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Have a look at the revised rates of petrol and diesel in other cities of India:

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

The fuel rates are affected by the local taxes such as VAT and freight charges from state to state.

If you cannot find the rates of petrol and diesel of your city here, you are still able to view the revised rates by leaving a message at 9224992249 with your city code. Visit the Indian Oil’s official website in order to see the required city code.

For instance, if you are an individual who is residing in Gandhinagar, then you can simply leave a message at 9224992249 by mentioning RSP 218671, and you can get access to the revised fuel prices on your phone.

