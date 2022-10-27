Petrol, diesel prices today, 27 October 2022: Check out fuel rates in your city here

Fuel prices were unchanged across the country on Thursday, 27 October. The last nationwide revision in fuel prices took place earlier this year on 21 May. The central government had announced a reduction in excise duty, following which petrol and diesel rates were slashed. Petrol prices witnessed a drop by Rs. 8 per litre and diesel, by Rs. 6 per litre. Reportedly, an additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on unblended petrol and diesel will be implemented soon. The move has been delayed by the Centre. It is slated to come into effect from 1 November.

As of today, the fuel rates in the national capital are Rs. 96.72 per litre of petrol and Rs. 89.62 per litre of diesel.

Meanwhile, in several metropolitan cities, the petrol rates are soaring above the Rs. 100 per litre mark. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is available for Rs 102.74 per litre and diesel is retailed for Rs 94.33. On the other hand, people in Kolkata have to give in Rs. 106.03 for a litre of petrol and Rs. 92.76 for a litre of diesel. These retail prices are decided by the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMC)s.

Public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are bestowed with the responsibility of revising fuel rates. They revise the rates in accordance with the international benchmark pricing and foreign exchange rates. The updated price by OMCs is rolled out by 6 am every day.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state, owing to the multiple local taxes levied by the state, such as VAT or freight charges.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in different cities of the country on October 27:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

