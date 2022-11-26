Petrol-diesel prices today, 26 November: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities

In the international market, oil prices dropped by 2 percent yesterday, 25 November. Brent crude futures fell by 2 percent to stand at $83.63 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures went down by 2.1 percent to $76.28 for a barrel. However, the prices of petrol and diesel continue to be steady today, 26 November across cities in India. Public sector OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) change the fuel rates daily in accordance with the foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices. The petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state in line with various criteria like freight charges, Value Added Tax (VAT), and the local taxes.

In Delhi, petrol is available at a rate of Rs 96.72 per litre, while the diesel stands at a price of Rs 89.62 for a litre. The petrol is retailing at a price of Rs 106.31 per litre and the rate of diesel is Rs 94.27 a litre in Mumbai.

Let’s have a look at the prices of petrol and diesel across other Indian cities:

Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre,

Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre,

Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre,

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre,

Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre,

Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre,

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre,

Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

If you cannot view the rates of petrol and diesel in your city here, you are still able to check the revised prices by sending a message to 9224992249 with your city code. Go to the Indian Oil’s official website in order to check the required city code. For instance, if you are residing in Gandhinagar, then you can simply message to 9224992249 by mentioning RSP 218671, and you will be able to have the latest fuel rates on your phone.

