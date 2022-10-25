Petrol, diesel prices today, 25 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
Cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun have only seen a slight rise in the cost of petrol and diesel.
As of today, 25 October, no major cities have seen a rise in the price of petrol or diesel. Now, Delhi costs Rs 96.72 for a litre of petrol and Rs 89.62 for a litre of diesel. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel is Rs 94.27. Petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel prices Rs 92.76. Cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun have only seen a slight rise in the cost of petrol and diesel.
Public sector OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) set fuel prices every day at 6 am in accordance with currency values and international benchmark pricing. Retail prices for petrol and diesel differ from state to state due to local taxes like VAT or transportation charges.
The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duties for petrol and diesel of Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively on 21 May. The Maharashtra government had announced to lower the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 respectively per litre.
Let’s take a look at petrol and diesel prices in other Indian cities:
Bangalore: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre
Pune: Petrol- Rs 110.88 per litre, Diesel- Rs 95.37 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Petrol- Rs 103.19 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.76 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Patna: Petrol- Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre
Gurgaon: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Even if your city isn’t included here, you can still keep records of the cost of petrol and diesel by texting the area code of your city to the number 9224992249. You can find city codes on the Indian Oil website. If you’d like to see a list of the codes for your city, go to iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price. For example, if you live in Gangtok, you can text RSP 159289 to 9224992249 to receive the most recent fuel price on your phone.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel rates in your city
Today is the 152nd consecutive day when no change has been made in the prices of petrol and diesel in India. On the inflation front, this is a big relief for the common people
Petrol, diesel prices today, 18 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
you can check the price of petrol and diesel by sending a text message from your phone to the number 9224992249 along with the city's area code
Petrol, diesel prices today, 17 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
See the prices of petrol and diesel prices in Indian cities. Check the prices in your city