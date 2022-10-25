Petrol, diesel prices today, 25 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

As of today, 25 October, no major cities have seen a rise in the price of petrol or diesel. Now, Delhi costs Rs 96.72 for a litre of petrol and Rs 89.62 for a litre of diesel. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel is Rs 94.27. Petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel prices Rs 92.76. Cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun have only seen a slight rise in the cost of petrol and diesel.

Public sector OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) set fuel prices every day at 6 am in accordance with currency values and international benchmark pricing. Retail prices for petrol and diesel differ from state to state due to local taxes like VAT or transportation charges.

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duties for petrol and diesel of Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively on 21 May. The Maharashtra government had announced to lower the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 respectively per litre.

Let’s take a look at petrol and diesel prices in other Indian cities:

Bangalore: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Pune: Petrol- Rs 110.88 per litre, Diesel- Rs 95.37 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol- Rs 103.19 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.76 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Patna: Petrol- Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre

Gurgaon: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Even if your city isn’t included here, you can still keep records of the cost of petrol and diesel by texting the area code of your city to the number 9224992249. You can find city codes on the Indian Oil website. If you’d like to see a list of the codes for your city, go to iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price. For example, if you live in Gangtok, you can text RSP 159289 to 9224992249 to receive the most recent fuel price on your phone.

