Petrol Diesel prices today, 24 November: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities
Public sector OMCs revise the fuel rates every day on the basis of forex rates and international benchmark prices
In the international market, the prices of oil dropped today, 24 November. Brent crude futures slid 43 cents to stand at $84.98 per barrel, and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35 cents to $77.59 for one barrel. However, petrol and diesel rates continue to be steady across India. The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state, on the basis of various criteria like freight charges, Value Added Tax (VAT), and the local taxes. The rate of petrol presently stands at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 for a litre.
Public sector Oil Marketing Companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel rates every day based on the forex rates and international benchmark prices.
Here are the rates of fuel across other cities in India:
Kolkata:
Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre,
Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre,
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Noida:
Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre,
Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre
Gurugram:
Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre,
Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre,
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre,
Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre,
Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre
If you cannot see your city in the list here, you can still know the latest fuel prices by sending a message to 9224992249 with your city code. Go to the Indian Oil’s official website at iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price in order to view the required city code.
For instance, if you reside in Gandhinagar, then you can simply text RSP 218671 to 9224992249, and you will be able to see the latest fuel rates on your phone.
