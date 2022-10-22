Petrol, diesel prices today, 22 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

No major metro cities have experienced a rise in the cost of petrol or diesel as of today, 22 October. At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi and a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, the price of a litre of petrol is Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 106.03 in Kolkata, while a litre of diesel costs Rs. 92.76. Petrol and diesel costs slightly increased in cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun.

On 21 May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise taxes for petrol and diesel of Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively. The Maharashtra government had promised a reduction in Value-Added Tax (VAT) of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 3 on diesel per litre.

Fuel prices are determined daily at 6 am by public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in accordance with exchange rates and global benchmark prices. Due to regional taxes like the VAT or freight fees, retail prices for petrol and diesel vary from state to state.

Let’s check the cost of petrol and diesel in different Indian cities:

Bangalore: Petrol price – Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida: Petrol price – Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.96 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol price – Rs 102.11 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.03 per litre

Pune: Petrol price – Rs 110.88 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 95.37 per litre

Shimla: Petrol price – Rs 97.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 83.36 per litre

Dehradun: Petrol price – Rs 95.28 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 90.29 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol price – Rs 103.19 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.76 per litre

Patna: Petrol price – Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.04 per litre

Gurgaon: Petrol price – Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 90.05 per litre

Even if your city isn’t listed here, you can still monitor the price of petrol and diesel by sending a text message from your mobile to the number 9224992249 along with the city’s area code. The Indian Oil website allows you to search for city codes. Visit this link to see a list of the codes for your city. For reference, if you are from Bhopal, you can send a message to 9224992249 with the text RSP 169398 to get the most recent fuel price on your mobile device.

