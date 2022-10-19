Petrol, diesel prices today, 19 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

As of today, 19 October, no major cities have seen an increase in the price of petrol or diesel. Delhi presently charges Rs 96.72 for a litre of petrol and Rs 89.62 for a litre of diesel. A litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai and a litre of diesel prices Rs 94.27.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76. Only in cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun, the prices of petrol and diesel have seen a bit of a hike.

The price of petrol and diesel was last modified on 21 May 2022, after a central government reduction of Rs 8 for petrol and Rs 6 for diesel. Value-added tax (VAT), dealer commission, and excise duty are all included in the cost of fuel.

States have different VAT rates. The retail selling fuel price gets roughly doubled once VAT, dealer commission, and excise duty are added to the base price.

Numerous factors affect the price of fuel. There are several of these, such as the rupee to US dollar exchange rate, the price of crude oil, global indicators, the demand for fuel, etc. In India, prices rise as crude oil prices rise globally. However, the price of crude oil is currently quite unstable. Brent crude is being sold for $90.57 per barrel on the international market.

Let’s check the cost of petrol and diesel in different Indian cities:

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bangalore: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Pune: Petrol- Rs 110.88 per litre, Diesel- Rs 95.37 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol- Rs 102.11 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.03 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol- Rs 103.19 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.76 per litre

Shimla: Petrol- Rs 97.58 per litre, Diesel- Rs 83.36 per litre

Patna: Petrol- Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre

Gurgaon: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Dehradun: Petrol- Rs 95.28 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.29 per litre

You can still check the cost of petrol and diesel even if your city isn’t mentioned above. You just have to send a text message from your phone to the number 9224992249 along with the city’s area code. You can seek city codes on the Indian Oil website. To view a list of your city’s codes, go to iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price. For reference, you can obtain the most recent fuel price on your mobile device if you are from Ranchi and send a message to 9224992249 with the text RSP 166751.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.