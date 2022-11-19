Petrol diesel prices today, 19 November: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities
In Delhi, the petrol currently stands at Rs 96.72 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 for a litre
In the international market, a decline in the prices of oil was reported as Brent crude tumbled by 3.1 percent to stand at $86.97 per barrel, its lowest price since 28 September, before rising to $87.74 once more. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 3.4 per cent to $78.85 a barrel. However, no change in the prices of petrol and diesel has been reported across India today, 19 November. The last time when the prices of fuel were revised across the nation was May, after the excise duty was slashed by the Centre on petrol by and diesel.
Have a look at the current rates of petrol and diesel across cities in India:
Gurugram:
Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre
Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre
Ghaziabad Petrol:
Petrol – Rs 96.58 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.75 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre,
Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre
If the fuel rates in your city are not mentioned here, then you can easily check the prices of petrol and diesel by sending a text message via your mobile phone to 9224992249 with your city code written. You can gain access to the required city codes by going to the official website of Indian Oil.
For instance, in case you are someone who resides in the city of Gandhinagar, then you can just send your message to the mobile number 9224992249 by mentioning RSP 218671, and you will have access to the latest revised rates of petrol and diesel on your mobile phone.
