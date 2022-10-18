Petrol, diesel prices today, 18 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Today, 18 October, the cost of petrol and diesel has not altered in any metro city. The price of petrol and diesel per litre in Delhi is Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. Diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre and petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.03 per litre while diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

The last time the price of petrol and diesel changed was on May 21, 2022, following a central government drop of Rs 8 for petrol and Rs 6 for diesel. But the price of crude oil is very volatile right now. Crude oil prices have increased once more on the global market. After OPEC Plus announced a reduction in crude oil output of 2 million barrels per day, prices began to increase. At this point in time, the price of Brent crude is $92.04 a barrel on the world market.

Let’s take a look at petrol and diesel prices in other Indian cities:

Bangalore: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Pune: Petrol- Rs 110.88 per litre, Diesel- Rs 95.37 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol- Rs 103.19 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.76 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Patna: Petrol- Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre

Gurgaon: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

If your city isn’t listed here, you can check the price of petrol and diesel by sending a text message from your phone to the number 9224992249 along with the city’s area code. The website of Indian Oil allows you to look for city codes. Visit this website, iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price, to check your city codes’ list. For example, if you are from Faridabad, by sending a message to 9224992249 and typing RSP 102287, you can get the most recent fuel price on your mobile device.

