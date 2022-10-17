Petrol, diesel prices today, 17 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
See the prices of petrol and diesel prices in Indian cities. Check the prices in your city
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged across metro cities today, on 17 October. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are standing at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is costing Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27.
The last change in the petrol and diesel prices was on 21 May, 2022 which came after a reduction of Rs 8 on petrol and Rs 6 on diesel by the central government. However, a lot of volatility is being seen in the crude oil price. In the international market, crude oil prices have jumped once again. The prices started to rise after OPEC Plus announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day in the production of crude oil. The price of Brent crude is currently standing at $91.63 per barrel in the international market today.
Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other Indian cities:
Gurugram: Petrol – Rs 96.77 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.65 per litre.
Noida: Petrol – Rs 96.64 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.82 per litre.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol – Rs 103.04 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.61 per litre.
Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 96.20, Diesel – Rs 84.26.
Lucknow: Petrol – Rs 96.62, Diesel – Rs 89.81 per litre.
Patna: Petrol – 107.24 per litre, Diesel – 94.04 per litre.
Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre.
Chennai: Petrol – Rs 102.73 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.33 per litre.
If your city is not mentioned here, you can still check the petrol and diesel prices by texting a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. You can check the city codes on Indian Oil’s website. You can see your city list by visiting this link – iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price. For instance, if you are from Gandhinagar, then you can send a message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will get the latest fuel price on your mobile.
India’s fuel sales have increased in the first half of October with an across-the-board surge in transportation fuel demand on the back of the economic activity picking up due to the festival season. Petrol sales increased by 22.7 percent to 1.28 million tonnes during 1-15 October.
