Petrol, diesel prices today, 14 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities

In the international market, Brent crude futures jumped 28 cents or 0.29 per cent and rose to $96.27 per barrel today, 14 November. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures went up by 21 cents or 0.24 per cent to $89.17 a barrel. However, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unaltered in India today. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the prices of fuel in accordance with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. The fuel rates have been steady for a period for five months now. The last nation-wide fluctuation was reported in May after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are currently selling at the price of Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here are the rates of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities today:

Gurugram:

Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Noida:

Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Patna:

Petrol- Rs 107.46 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Faridabad:

Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre

Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal:

Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

If the fuel rates in your city are not listed here, you can still check the price by sending a text message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. Anyone can easily see the city codes on the official website of Indian Oil. Visit the link in order to view the city list. For instance, if you are residing in Gandhinagar, then you can simply send the message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will have access to the latest fuel rates on your phone.

