Petrol, diesel prices today, 12 November 2022: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Global oil benchmark Brent crude prices fell 0.24 percent to $95.76 per barrel on the international market yesterday, 11 November. However, today, on 12 November, the prices of petrol and diesel in India remained the same. For the past five months, the cost of petrol and diesel has stayed the same.

The last significant change in fuel prices that affected the entire country occurred in May after the government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively. Delhi’s current prices for petrol and diesel per litre are Rs. 96.72 and Rs. 89.62, respectively. In Mumbai, the cost of a litre of petrol is presently Rs 106.31, while a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.27. Dealer commission, excise duty, and value-added tax (VAT) are all included in the price of petrol. States have different VAT rates. The retail selling price of gasoline nearly doubles once VAT, dealer commission, and excise duty are applied. Many factors have an impact on fuel prices. There are several variables, such as the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar, the cost of crude oil, global indices, the demand for fuel, etc.

Let’s check the cost of petrol and diesel in different Indian cities:

Noida

Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Bhubaneswar

Petrol – Rs 103.19 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.76 per litre

Bangalore

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurgaon

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Srinagar

Petrol – Rs 102.11 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.03 per litre

Shimla

Petrol – Rs 97.58 per litre

Diesel – Rs 83.36 per litre

Patna

Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre

Dehradun

Petrol – Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.29 per litre

Pune

Petrol – Rs 110.88 per litre

Diesel – Rs 95.37 per litre

If your city’s fuel prices are not included here, you can still find out what they are by sending a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city’s area code mentioned. On Indian Oil’s official website, anyone can quickly check the city codes. To obtain a list of your cities, go to iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price. For instance, if you live in Gandhinagar, all you have to do is text RSP 218671 to the number 9224992249, and your phone will display the most recent fuel prices.

