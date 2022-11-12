Petrol, diesel prices today, 12 November 2022: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
The last significant change in fuel prices that affected the entire country occurred in May after the Government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively
Global oil benchmark Brent crude prices fell 0.24 percent to $95.76 per barrel on the international market yesterday, 11 November. However, today, on 12 November, the prices of petrol and diesel in India remained the same. For the past five months, the cost of petrol and diesel has stayed the same.
The last significant change in fuel prices that affected the entire country occurred in May after the government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively. Delhi’s current prices for petrol and diesel per litre are Rs. 96.72 and Rs. 89.62, respectively. In Mumbai, the cost of a litre of petrol is presently Rs 106.31, while a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.27. Dealer commission, excise duty, and value-added tax (VAT) are all included in the price of petrol. States have different VAT rates. The retail selling price of gasoline nearly doubles once VAT, dealer commission, and excise duty are applied. Many factors have an impact on fuel prices. There are several variables, such as the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar, the cost of crude oil, global indices, the demand for fuel, etc.
Let’s check the cost of petrol and diesel in different Indian cities:
Noida
Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre
Bhubaneswar
Petrol – Rs 103.19 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.76 per litre
Bangalore
Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre
Gurgaon
Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Srinagar
Petrol – Rs 102.11 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.03 per litre
Shimla
Petrol – Rs 97.58 per litre
Diesel – Rs 83.36 per litre
Patna
Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre
Dehradun
Petrol – Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.29 per litre
Pune
Petrol – Rs 110.88 per litre
Diesel – Rs 95.37 per litre
If your city’s fuel prices are not included here, you can still find out what they are by sending a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city’s area code mentioned. On Indian Oil’s official website, anyone can quickly check the city codes. To obtain a list of your cities, go to iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price. For instance, if you live in Gandhinagar, all you have to do is text RSP 218671 to the number 9224992249, and your phone will display the most recent fuel prices.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Petrol, diesel prices today, 11 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities
In the city of Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre
Petrol, diesel prices today, 8 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged today in India and have been steady for over five months now
Petrol, diesel prices today, 7 November 2022: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other Indian cities
The prices of petrol and diesel remain unaltered in India today. The fuel prices have continued to remain steady for five months