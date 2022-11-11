Petrol, diesel prices today, 11 November 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities

In the international market, US crude futures increased by 0.3 percent to close at $86.11 per barrel, while the Brent contract rose 0.4 percent to settle at $93.06. This development came after the weakening of the US dollar, raising hope that the Federal Reserve will manage to control inflation. On the other hand, the price of petrol and diesel have continued to be steady today in India. The rates have continued to be static for months now. The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel rates was reported in the month of May. It came after the Centre decided to slash excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and by Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

The price of petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In the city of Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Check the fuel rates in other Indian cities here:

Gurugram:

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Noida:

Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Patna:

Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre

If the rates of fuel in your city are not given here, you can still see the prices by sending a text message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. Anyone is easily able to view the city codes on the official website of Indian Oil. Visit this link https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price in order to see the city list. For instance, if you are located in the city of Gandhinagar, then you can simply send your text message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to access the latest fuel prices on your phone.

