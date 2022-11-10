In the international market, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged 0.64 percent to $94.75 per barrel yesterday, on 9 November. However, the prices of petrol and diesel continued to be unaltered today, on 10 November in India. The prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for 5 months now.

The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel rates was seen in May, which came after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 for a litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are currently standing at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the price of petrol currently stands at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while the diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27 per litre. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) change the prices of fuel in accordance with the international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. OMCs include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Here are the rates of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities:

Bangalore: Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida: Petrol – Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.27 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 107.71 per litre, Diesel – Rs 96.52 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Port Blair: Petrol – Rs 84.10 per litre, Diesel – Rs 79.74 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

If the prices of fuel in your city are not given here, you can still check the rates by sending a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. Anyone is easily able to check the city codes on the official website of Indian Oil. Visit this link – iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price – in order to view your city list. For instance, if you reside in the city of Gandhinagar, then you can just text your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you can view the latest fuel prices on your phone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.