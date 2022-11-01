The prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged today, on 1 November, except in Maharashtra. The fuel prices were cut in Maharashtra after the state government lowered the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively, on 14 July.

Petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 106.31 per litre after the price cut of Rs 5, down from Rs 111.35 per litre previously. Similarly, the price of diesel in Mumbai has been reduced from Rs 97.28 per litre to Rs 94.27 per litre, a reduction of Rs 3 per litre.

The last time petrol and diesel prices were reduced in the country was on 22 may, a day after Centre slashed the excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. This reduction in the excise duty led to the decline of price of a litre of petrol and diesel by Rs 9.5 and Rs 7, respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in Indian cities:

Delhi: Petrol – 96.72 per litre, Diesel – 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol – 96.57 per litre, Diesel – 89.76 per litre

Visakhapatnam: Petrol – 110.48 per litre, Diesel – 98.27 per litre

Ahmedabad: Petrol – 96.63 per litre, Diesel – 92.38 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol – 106.03 per litre, Diesel – 92.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol – 102.63 per litre, Diesel – 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol – 101.94 per litre, Diesel – 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol – 109.66 per litre, Diesel – 97.82 per litre

Patna: Petrol – 107.24 per litre, Diesel – 94.04 per litre

If you cannot find your city in the list, you can view the petrol and diesel prices by sending a message from your mobile phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. You are able to easily access the city codes on Indian Oil’s website.

You can see your city list by visiting this link – iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price. For example, if you live in Gandhinagar, then you can text your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to see the latest fuel prices on your phone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.