In the international market, crude prices rose on the back of supply issues, before experiencing a decline. There is uncertainty in the market over how Russian will respond to a proposed plan by Group of 7 (G7) countries to put a price cap on Russian oil prices. Furthermore, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Algeria and Kuwait reiterated Saudi Arabia’s stand that OPEC+ countries were no in talks to increase oil output. Brent crude futures fell 0.23 percent to $88.16 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures also slid 0.17 percent to $80.81 per barrel.

The fuel prices in India remained steady on Wednesday, 23 November. The cost of petrol and diesel is decided by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on the basis of international benchmark prices as well as currency exchange rates. The revised prices are updated daily at 6 am on the OMCs’ website. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is valued at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre, while the same amount of diesel is priced at Rs 94.27.

Gurugram:

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

If you wish to check the fuel rate of a city not mentioned in the list here, you can take a look at the latest prices by sending your city code to 9224992249. You can view your city code on Indian Oil’s website at https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price in order to check the city code list.

For example, if you want to know the fuel price in Aizawl, then you can send RSP 160181 to 9224992249, and you will be able to see the latest petrol and diesel rates on your mobile phone.

