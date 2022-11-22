Globally, crude rates witnessed a slight increase in early Asian trade today, 22 November, after Saudi Arabia denied reports that it was discussing increasing oil output with OPEC and its allies. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents to stand at $87.62 per barrel.

However, the price of petrol and diesel remain unaltered today across India. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise fuel rates on the basis of international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. The OMCs include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

The price of petrol in Delhi presently stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.27 for a litre.

Here is a list of current fuel rates in other Indian cities:

Gurugram:

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

The price of fuel is affected by the differences in local taxes such as VAT and freight charges from state-to-state.

If you cannot find the fuel rate of your city here, you can still check the latest prices by texting 9224992249 along with your city code. You can see your city code on Indian Oil’s special website. Just click on this link https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price in order to check the city list.

For example, if you want to know the price of fuel in Gandhinagar, then you can send RSP 218671 to 9224992249, and you will be able to access the revised petrol and diesel rates on your mobile phone.

