Petrol and diesel price today, 21 November: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities
In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and the diesel remains steady at Rs 94.27 per litre. The last nation-wide revision in fuel rates came in May this year
In the international market, oil prices continue to fall. Brent crude futures for January slid 28 cents to stand at $87.34 per barrel today, 21 November. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures stood at $80 for one barrel. On the other hand, the price of petrol and diesel remains the same in major Indian cities. The last major change in fuel prices was in May 2022, when the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel.
In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and the diesel remains steady at Rs 94.27 for a litre.
Have a look at the latest revised prices of fuel in other Indian cities:
Gurugram:
Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre
Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre
If the petrol and diesel rates in your city are not given here, you are still able to see the latest prices by texting a message via your mobile to 9224992249 along with your city code. One can easily gain access to the required city codes by going to Indian Oil’s official website. Just, simply tap on this link https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price for viewing the city list.
For instance, in case you reside in the city of Gandhinagar, then you can just send your message to the phone number 9224992249 by writing RSP 218671, and you can gain access to the latest petrol and diesel prices on your mobile phone.
