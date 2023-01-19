Peloton Interactive Inc. has appointed ex-Twitter executive Leslie Berland as its new chief marketing officer. The decision came into effect on 18 January. Through this recruitment, Peloton wants to strengthen its reputation as part of a more significant turnaround attempt. According to a statement released by Peloton on 17 January, Berland will be in charge of brand and product marketing in addition to membership and international communications. Previously, she oversaw marketing and communications at Twitter for over seven years.

After Elon Musk took over Twitter in November 2022, a number of executives parted ways with the organisation. Amid the wave of executive departures, Berland left the firm, which resulted in a dramatic restructuring and a decline in revenue at Twitter. Previously, she spent ten years assisting American Express’ marketing leadership.

In September, former CMO Dara Treseder left Peloton as part of a larger corporate migration. Berland, who succeeds the outgoing marketing head, will report to Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy and be in charge of the company’s marketing, membership, and international communications departments. Following her appointment, Berland expressed her excitement saying that she is “thrilled” to join the company at this “special moment in its transformation journey.”

The hiring of Berland improves Peloton’s executive team following a significant management restructuring last year. John Foley, the former CEO of Peloton, as well as the company’s co-founders all left the company recently. Its stock, which was once a Wall Street hero, plummeted in 2021 and 2022, wiping off more than 90 percent of its value. The stock has nevertheless made a comeback in 2023, rising 46 percent so far this year.

In the early stages of pandemic lockdowns, Peloton exercise bikes were a highly sought-after item. But as customers started going back to work and the gym, the company started to lose its charm. It hopes that new goods, such as a rowing machine, would help it regain its reputation. This year, the business also plans to restructure its digital service.

Peloton signed a partnership with Amazon in August 2022 to start selling products, shifting focus from its traditional direct-to-consumer business strategy. Furthermore, it is gradually rolling out a countrywide service that allows users to rent the company’s bikes, sign up for on-demand fitness sessions, and then return the bikes whenever they choose.

