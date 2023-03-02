Peloton Interactive announced that it hired Dalana Brand, former Twitter executive, to be its Chief People Officer (CPO) on Wednesday. Brand will take charge from 13 March, 2023, and will report to the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barry McCarthy.

The development comes as the exercise equipment company aims to return to profitability. The firm is aiming to attract new hires, retain talent, and boost morale after the once-profitable company went through fiscal rigor and removed more than half of its staff. According to McCarthy, the hire completes the team buildout he has been working on for 1 year.

McCarthy told CNBC, “Talent density has been a top priority for me at Peloton. Dalana’s addition is the culmination of that strategy, rounding out and completing the leadership team.” McCarthy added that Brand’s vision and leadership are going to be critical for their success.

Pelton had been seeking to fill the role since last October after its former CPO, Shari Eaton, resigned along with other executives. The executives who left the corporation include former marketing head Dara Treseder and chief legal officer (CLO) Hisao Kushi.

Brand had served as a Chief People and Diversity Officer at Twitter. But she resigned in last November days after Elon Mask acquired the social media giant and became its CEO. The former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Leslie Berland also left Twitter soon after Musk’s take over and took the same job at Peloton.

Brand said that she has made a career out of encouraging inclusive employee experiences, leading with accountability and transparency. She added that she was thrilled to join the team at Peloton as the firm continued to aim at making fitness accessible for all.

Peloton has touted Brand’s strong reputation for organisational transformation in a media release. When she was working in Twitter, she led the firm’s global workforce and helped in boosting its processes for making the workplace more inclusive. Previously, she was the Vice President of total rewards for Electronic Arts. Brand held senior leadership roles at Whirlpool Corporation as well.

As per the official website of Peloton, the company utilises a combination of technology, best-in-class instructors, and content to empower their community via fitness. Peloton states that it can help one to achieve fitness goals at home.

