Paytm users can now avail 'Book Now, Pay Later' option for IRCTC tickets; details here  

Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Ltd, informed that Paytm Payments Services Limited has now introduced Paytm Postpaid for IRCTC customers.

Good news for Paytm users! They will now have the option of to Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) facility while booking train tickets via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Users can avail of this ticketing service with the launch of the new Paytm Postpaid on the IRCTC platform.

Through Paytm Postpaid, people can book their tickets via IRCTC instantly with the option of paying the amount later. Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Ltd, informed that Paytm Payments Services Limited has now introduced Paytm Postpaid for IRCTC customers.

“Paytm Postpaid (BNPL) will now be available for users who want to book train tickets through IRCTC, ” the company stated in its press release. It also added that it hopes to offer secure and seamless digital payments to users with this facility.

Further in the release, the company also mentioned that they have witnessed rapid adoption of their Buy Now, Pay Later system as it caters to the financial needs of users, from shopping to booking tickets and paying utility bills.

Furthermore, Paytm users can avail the Buy Now, Pay Later facility at several retail shops and websites offering a wide range of products and services.

Simple steps to use Paytm Postpaid for IRCTC booking:

Step 1: Visit IRCTC and submit your journey details

Step 2: Then, click on ‘Pay Later’ option in the payments section

Step 3: Select Paytm Postpaid and login using your Paytm credentials

Step 4: Enter the One Time Password sent to your phone correctly to complete the booking

Step 5: Your IRCTC booking is done through Paytm Postpaid

According to Live Mint report, Paytm is offering interest-free credit up to Rs 60,000 for a period of 30 days. Users are also provided with a single monthly bill to keep track of all their credit-driven expenses. They can pay back the amount in one go at the end of the billing cycle or convert it into an EMI option for repayment.

