Paytm Mall moves operations to Bengaluru; appoints Abhishek Rajan as chief operating officer

Paytm Mall (owned by Paytm Ecommerce Private Limited) on Monday said it has announced the appointment of Abhishek Rajan as the new Chief Operating Officer of the company.

It is also moving its operations from Noida (Uttar Pradesh) to Bengaluru and plans to hire over 300 new members for product and technology roles aiming expansion across its business categories, company said.

The existing workforce has the flexibility to either shift to Bengaluru or continue working from their current location in various roles, it said. Additionally, Srinivas Mothey has been elevated to Senior Vice President Merchants Solutions at Paytm. He would be working on innovative retail solutions for merchants in his new role.

In his new role, Abhishek will set the vision for Mall and oversee the operations across categories, products, technology, supply chain, marketing and finance, the company statement said.

He will specifically focus on strengthening the commerce customer experience and expanding the hyperlocal merchant base, thereby enabling more Kirana stores to be part of the digital commerce journey. He will continue to oversee Paytm's travel vertical till the time a new business head is appointed.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - Paytm said, " In the post-COVID world, we want to bring commerce to even more customers and serve the SMEs across the country."

Abhishek Rajan, COO - Paytm Mall said, "We would like to think of Paytm’s e-commerce business as a Series A startup with $200 Mn cash in the bank, where key technology and operations components required for running a commerce business have already been built."