Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 800 points, reclaims 33k; Nifty above 9,750-mark; JSW, Tata Steel up among major gainers

Jun 01, 2020 10:01:06 IST
  • 10:01 (IST)

    CCEA meet today

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting will be held on Monday at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

    This meeting assumes significance as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

  • 09:58 (IST)

    NCC makes further gains

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Delta, Union working to avoid furloughs of 2,300 pilots

    Delta Air Lines Inc and its pilots union said on Sunday they are working to avoid furloughs of roughly 2,300 pilots following a reshuffling process meant to match staffing to summer 2021 flying.

    Delta said this month that it would have more pilots than needed as it reduces its network and fleet due to a drop in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, but is working to avoid involuntary furloughs.

    Following the results on Sunday of a so-called “surplus” bid in which employees were asked to petition available positions at one of Delta’s seven U.S. pilot bases, the airline will be shifting around 7,000 pilots to different locations or aircraft types, while 2,327 have not been assigned to any category, Delta’s Master Executive Council (MEC) of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement.

  • 09:55 (IST)

    US lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military

    A group of Republican lawmakers plans to unveil legislation this week to keep Americans from investing in foreign defense companies with ties to China’s military, according to a document seen by Reuters, the latest in a string of measures aimed at curbing U.S. funding for China-based firms.Representatives Mike Gallagher, Jim Banks and Doug LaMalfa plan to introduce the bill, which would require Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to submit a report to Congress listing foreign defense companies that have “substantial contracts with, ties to, or support from” the Chinese military.

    Six months after the report is issued, American companies and citizens would be required to divest from those firms and would be banned from making new investments in them.

    “On one hand, Congress is asking taxpayers to help grow our military so we can compete with China. On the other hand, large U.S. investment funds are dumping U.S. dollars into China’s military industrial base,” Banks said in a statement. “We need to end our cognitive dissonance and stop funding the rise of our chief global adversary.”

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Maruti auto sales down

  • 09:51 (IST)

    GoAir, IndiGo given 3 more months to change old engines

  • 09:42 (IST)

    COVID-19 drug shows drop in viral load in animal testing'

    South Korea’s Celltrion Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated a 100-fold reduction in viral load of the disease in animal testing.

    Drugmakers worldwide are rushing to develop treatments and vaccines for the illness that has caused more than 371,000 deaths globally.The pre-clinical study of the drug showed improved recovery in runny nose, cough and body aches after the first day of treatment, and clearing of lung inflammation within six days, the company said in a statement.

    Celltrion has research experience with other types of coronavirus conditions such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). It hopes to commence first in-human clinical trials for the COVID-19 treatment in July, said Kwon Ki-Sung, head of the firm’s research and development unit.

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Pandemic set to shrink Australian economy in first quarter

    Australia’s economy is expected to have shrunk in the first quarter as the global coronavirus pandemic is set to tip the country into its first recession in three decades.

    A Reuters poll of 15 economists forecast the A$2 trillion economy to contract by 0.3% in the three months to March - the first quarterly decline in nine years.

    Annual growth likely slowed to 1.4% from 2.2% in 2019, the survey showed. If the economy contracts in both the March and June quarters it would be Australia’s first technical recession since the early 1990s.

    The economic fallout deepened in Australia as the number of local coronavirus cases surged from less than 100 in early March to more than 7,000 now, forcing the government to shut borders and restrict large gatherings.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Gold climbs as US riots spark safe-haven rush

    Gold prices rose on Monday as riots in major US cities rattled investors already reeling from strained Sino-U.S. relations and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, with a weaker dollar lending further support.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,739.75 per ounce by 0242 GMT. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $1,752.60.

    “Concerns about the unrest in the United States at the moment appear to be weighing on market sentiment,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, adding that rising tensions between the world’s top two economies provided further support to gold.

    Protesters have flooded the streets in the United States over the death of George Floyd in police custody, in a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

  • 09:37 (IST)

    Asia's factory pain worsens as China's recovery fails to lift demand

    Asia’s factory pain deepened in May as the slump in global trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic worsened, with export powerhouses Japan and South Korea suffering the sharpest declines in business activity in more than a decade.A series of manufacturing surveys released on Monday suggest any rebound in businesses will be some time off, even though China’s factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May.

    China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hit 50.7 last month, marking the highest reading since January as easing of lockdowns allowed companies to get back to work and clear outstanding orders. But with many of China’s trading partners still restricted, its new export orders remained in contraction, the private business survey showed on Monday. China’s official PMI survey on Sunday showed the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy intact but fragile.

Sydney: Asian share markets started on a cautious note and gold gained on Monday as images of riots in burning US cities unnerved investors already tense over Washington’s power struggle with Beijing.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 retreated 0.5 percent in early action, while gold rose 0.77 percent to $1,739 an ounce. Oil prices also slipped, while sovereign bonds picked up the usual safe-haven bid.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent, as did Japan's Nikkei.

“If American consumers were reluctant to come out of their COVID-19 lockdown cocoon, fearing a secondary spreader with police cars ablaze, freeways blocked, and videos of mass looting shared through social media like wildfire, they’re not going to feel any safer,’ said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Major US cities were cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned out cars as curfews failed to stop confrontations between activists and law enforcement.

Protesters have flooded streets after weeks of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic that threw millions out of work and hit minority communities especially hard.

The turmoil was a fresh setback for the economy which was only just emerging from a downturn akin to the Great Depression. Following poor data on spending and trade out on Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimated economic output could drop a staggering 51 percent annualised in the second quarter.

The May jobs report due out on Friday is forecast to show the unemployment rate surged to 19.8 percent, smashing April’s record 14.7 percent. Payrolls are expected to drop by 7.4 million, on top of the 20.5 million jobs lost the previous month.

“Current unemployment numbers go far beyond what has been experienced in any post-war recession,” wrote Barclays economist Christian Keller in a note.

“To the extent that some sectors may never return to pre-pandemic business-as-usual, labour faces a substantial challenge to reallocate workers,” he added. “Such a process could be a matter of years rather than months or quarters and in the meantime it would weigh on consumer demand.”

In Asia, an official business survey from China over the weekend showed its factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened, pointing to an uneven recovery.

Bond investors suspect economies will need massive amounts of central bank support long after they reopen and that is keeping yields super low even as governments borrow much more.

Yields on US 10-year notes were trading at 0.66 percent having recovered from a blip up to 0.74 percent last month when the market absorbed a tidal wave of new issuance.

The decline in US yields has been a burden for the dollar, but the world’s reserve currency also tends to benefit from safe-haven status to limit the losses.

Early Monday, the dollar was a fraction softer on a basket of peers at 98.223 having touched an 11-week low of 97.944 on Friday. It was steady on the yen at 107.76.

Much of the dollar's recent decline has come against the euro which has been broadly boosted by plans for an EU stimulus package. The single currency was last at $1.1114 after climbing 1.8 percent last week.

Markets are awaiting a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday where it is widely expected to raise its asset buying by around 500 billion euros to 1.25 trillion.

In commodity markets, oil prices started soft on worries about US. demand, but found some support from reports Russia had no objection to the next meeting of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, being brought forward to 4 June from the following week. Brent crude LCOc1 futures were off 8 cents at $37.76 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 dipped 13 cents to $35.36.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 10:01:06 IST



