Oppo partners with T-Hub, inks MoU to support startup ecosystem in India

Oppo, the global smart device brand, and T-Hub, innovation ecosystem, on Monday, announced their partnership to support the startup ecosystem in India.

The collaboration will bring in scale-up opportunity for some of the most innovative startups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, battery, camera and image processing, gaming, and system performance.

The selected startups will receive incubation support from Oppo along with technical mentorship and access to new markets. The startups would be selected based on the innovative prototypes and strategic fitment with Oppo products which has the potential to accelerate, according to a press statement.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President, and Head R&D, Oppo India said, “The startup community in India has pushed all boundaries of innovation and are going at light speed to make a difference. This collaboration is to provide impetus to startups, and for them to develop innovative solutions and products. We are also hopeful that this collaboration would accelerate the development of indigenous and localized offerings.”

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “It is expected that by the end of 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion. It is not new that India’s vibrant startup ecosystem has already started disrupting the 5G space. Their innovative solutions using emerging technologies such as AR/VR, AI, System Performance, will soon direct the 5G show with their unique ideas and approaches.”

Oppo India aims to provide impetus to the Government’s Startup India program and explore the potential of Indian Startups’ to develop customer-centric innovations.

Earlier this year, it signed an MoU with IIT Hyderabad, to promote collaborative research in the field of science and technology. Additionally, similar MoUs were signed with the Government of Telangana and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) signed last year.