The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, will start trading ex-bonus on 10 November 2022, a day ahead of its record date for bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5. Bonus shares are the fully paid additional shares a company issues to its existing shareholders.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ board had approved the issuance of bonus shares to existing stockholders in the ratio of 1:5, meaning every Nykaa shareholder would get 5 additional shares for each share they owned. The company has fixed 11 November as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. As per reports, Nykaa’s bonus shares will be offered out of Securities Premium Account available as on 31 March 2022.

Earlier, Nykaa was set to issue bonus shares on 3 November, but the decision was postponed. “We refer to our letter dated October 03, 2022 regarding issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs 1/- each, subject to approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of the Company has fixed Friday, November 11, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible for Bonus Equity Shares,” the company later informed the exchanges.

The company believes that issuing bonus shares will encourage greater participation by retail investors in the long term. Last week, FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd said that it had received overwhelming approval from shareholders on issuance of bonus shares, employee stock unit plan (RSU) and new employee stock options (ESOP).

Nykaa’s financials:

The beauty and wellness company, which launched its public issue last year, had a bumper listing on the NSE and BSE. For the quarter ended September 2022, FSN E-Commerce Ventures logged a 344 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 5.2 crore. The company’s revenue from operations also jumped 39 percent YoY to Rs 1230.8 crore.

On Tuesday, Nykaa’s shares were trading lower on the exchanges. At 11:25 am, the stock was priced at Rs 1110.55, down by 1.87 percent.

