Nykaa makes debut on stock market, listed on BSE and NSE; check share price here

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is listed in ‘B’ Group Securities, on the BSE, under the Internet and catalogue retail industry

Nykaa, India’s biggest online marketplace for personal care and beauty products, has made its debut on the stock market today, 10 November. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Nykaa’s parent company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The shares were listed on BSE at a price of Rs 2,120.70, up by 5.98 percent from the pre-listing price. On NSE, the shares were priced at Rs 2,091.75, rising by 3.65 percent from the pre-listing price.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is listed in ‘B’ Group Securities, on the BSE, under the Internet and catalogue retail industry. The pre-open price on NSE was listed as Rs 2,018.00 and on BSE as Rs 2,001.00.

Direct link to check Nykaa listing on BSE:

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/fsn-e-commerce-ventures-ltd/nykaa/543384/

Direct link for checking Nykaa listing on NSE:

https://www1.nseindia.com/live_market/dynaContent/live_watch/get_quote/GetQuote.jsp?symbol=NYKAA&illiquid=0&smeFlag=0&itpFlag=0

Interested investors can check the listing by going to the official website of the BSE and NSE. Investors can also visit the Link Intime and BSE websites to check the allotment status of their shares.

The shares of the company are expected to fetch a good return to investors, with shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd fetching a grey market premium of Rs 750.67 on 9 November.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Nykaa received a great response from investors, being subscribed 81.78 times over the 2.64 crore shares on offer from 28 October to 1 November. The shares had a fixed price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share in the IPO, with investors bidding in lots of 12 and its multiples.

Bids of 216.59 crores were put in by the investors against the total issue size of 2.64 crore shares. The portion of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd allotted to qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 91.18 times, while the section given to employees was booked 1.88 times. The portion of Nykaa shares allotted to non-institutional investors was subscribed 112.02 times and the portion given retail individual investors was subscribed 12.24 times, as per the data obtained.

The company will use the proceeds from the IPO to invest further in its brands Nykaa Fashion and FSN Brands, apart from setting up new physical retail stores.