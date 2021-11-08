After the shares have been allotted, investors who were deemed ineligible will get their refunds on 9 November and on 10 November, the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the investors

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Nykaa is expected to be finalised today, 8 November. The IPO of Nykaa’s parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, was subscribed 81.78 times, from 28 October to 1 November, over the 2.64 crore shares that were on offer.

There are two ways to check the allotment status of your shares, either through the IPO registrar’s website or through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). After the shares have been allotted, investors who were deemed ineligible for buying the shares will get their refunds on 9 November. On 10 November, the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the investors.

Here is how you can check the allotment status of your Nykaa shares:

Through IPO registrar’s website (Link Intime India):

― Visit the official website at https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

― Click on ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ from the drop-down list which includes the name of companies. The name will appear only if the allotment has been finalised

― You can select the type of id you want to enter such as client ID, PAN id or application number

― Also make the selection between non-ASBA and ASBA options given on the page

― Enter the details of the id chosen and fill in the captcha

― Submit the details and view the Nykaa allotment status

You can also view the share allotment status through the BSE:

― Visit the official website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

― Click on the equity option and select ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ from the drop-down box on the page

― Enter your PAN card number and application number to login

― Complete the security check and click on the search option

― The Nykaa share allotment status will be visible on your screen

According to the data obtained, the share of non-institutional investors in the FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was subscribed 112.02 times while the portion of Nykaa shares allotted to qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 91.18 times. The employees’ segment of share was booked 1.88 times and that of retail individual investors was subscribed 12.24 times.

The shares of the IPO had a fixed price band per share of Rs 1,085 to Rs 1,125. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd will use the money from the sale of the shares to inject more investment in FSN Brands and Nykaa Fashion, as well as setting up new retail stores worth Rs 42 crore.