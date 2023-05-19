No TCS on overseas payment of up to 7 lakh a year through international credit, debit cards: Finance Ministry
The ministry's decision earlier this week to bring international credit card spending under the RBI's liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) and the consequent levy of 20 percent TCS has evoked sharp reactions from experts and stakeholders
The Centre on Friday said no Tax Collected at Source (TCS) will be levied on international spending of up to Rs 7 lakh a year by using debit or credit cards.
Facing a wide backlash, the Finance Ministry said the move is aimed at removing procedural ambiguity with regard to Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and the levying of TCS.
20% TCS on international credit card spending
Related Articles
The ministry’s decision earlier this week to bring international credit card spending under the RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) and the consequent levy of 20 percent TCS has evoked sharp reactions from experts and stakeholders.
“To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international Debit or Credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS,” the ministry said in a statement.
Currently, payments of up to Rs 7 lakh for medical treatment abroad and towards education do not attract TCS. TCS on such expenditures is at the rate of 5 percent.
Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue, the ministry added.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Govt revamps selection norm for non-official directors in PSBs
To ensure efficient management of PSU banks and insurance companies, the government has revamped the procedure for appointment of non-official directors and will invite online applications from candidates.
Govt sets up 4-member committee to relook GAAR
The committee has time till end-July to receive comments from stakeholders and the general public, and the final report on GAAR will be submitted on 30 September.
More reforms: Govt looks to speed up infra projects; dismantle stifling controls
Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the cabinet was expected to establish a National Investment Board (NIB) this week, to speed up clearances for projects that are now bounced from one ministry to another in a process that can stretch for years and frustrates investors.<br /><br />