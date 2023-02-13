The entire world is struggling to find a way of reducing carbon emissions in an effort to protect the environment from unassailable damages. Though there are some automobile companies that have introduced battery-driven two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the technology seems not quite convenient in terms of heavy vehicles. In this context, electric cars manufacturer Nikola has begun construction on hydrogen plants as a cornerstone of a fuelling network that would support its effort to compete in the emerging zero-emissions truck industry. The company has also signed up a small number of hydrogen producers in order to have enough fuel for around 7,500 heavy-duty trucks by 2026. They have reportedly promised to supply hydrogen for Nikola vehicles across the United States and Canada, as per a Wall Street Journal report.

An effective supply chain is essential for Nikola’s ambition to start building hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for the market later this year. In contrast to battery-electric vehicles, which can be charged with electricity, these trucks require hydrogen to function. As revealed by the Arizona-based company, a plant to extract hydrogen from water has been under construction in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye.

Nikola claimed to be in the process of negotiating an investment agreement for the project with Fortescue Future Industries, a division of the Australian iron ore corporation Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. By the end of 2024, it predicted that the initial hydrogen production volume will be around 30 metric tons per day.

Nikola said that it has already planned to set up a companion storage plant joining hands with hydrogen company Plug Power. The storage facility will be able to transform hydrogen gas into a liquid at extremely low temperatures which will make transportation simpler. According to Nikola, the hydrogen will be shipped by truck to the company’s initial three filling stations in California.

One of Nikola’s major difficulties is the hydrogen fuel network as it will compete with battery-electric truck rivals, including Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. Nikola said that its hydrogen-powered trucks can travel a total of 500 miles before stopping to refuel with hydrogen, as opposed to some trucks’ total range of only 300 miles.

Initial offers of Nikola’s trucks will come with leases that cover the cost of hydrogen fuel, which Nikola stated will be included in lease payments at either a fixed price or a variable rate. The company estimates that it will be able to build 60 Hyla stations in the United States in three years, with the majority of them located in California.

