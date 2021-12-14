Netflix reduces subscription price of all plans in India; find out the revised rates here

With the massive price cut, the streaming giant is aiming to woo the growing Indian audiences which are expected to come to SVoD platforms in the next five years

Netflix India has slashed the prices of all its subscriptions plans in the country. Users can get Netflix plans at revised prices starting today, 14 December. The streaming service giant has taken the step to expand its presence in the country and to compete with Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, and other Video-on-Demand (SVoD) platforms.

India is a crucial market for the SVoD platforms as millions of people use tablets and smartphones to watch their favourite TV shows and movies online. The country still has millions of untapped users, which Netflix is targeting through the revised subscription rates. The company, which is also facing revenue losses in the US, is looking towards India and other regions to expand its viewer base.

Earlier, Netflix had experimented with several strategies, like a free subscription for a month, to lure potential subscribers to join its streaming platform. The major streaming service had also offered free weekends to users in order to expand its subscriber base.

Here’s how Netflix subscription plans look like now after the reduction in prices:

Mobile Plan: The subscription starts at Rs 149 monthly instead of Rs 199. This plan allows users to watch their TV shows, movies on a smartphone or tablet. The plan is available for one screen only.

The subscription starts at Rs 149 monthly instead of Rs 199. This plan allows users to watch their TV shows, movies on a smartphone or tablet. The plan is available for one screen only. Basic Plan: The earlier price of Rs 499 per month has been reduced to Rs 199. Viewers can watch Netflix content on smartphone, tablet, computer or television. The plan is available for one screen only.

The earlier price of Rs 499 per month has been reduced to Rs 199. Viewers can watch Netflix content on smartphone, tablet, computer or television. The plan is available for one screen only. Standard Plan: Now, users can pay only Rs 499 monthly instead of Rs 649. The content can be viewed smartphone, tablet, computers or TVs. The plan is available for two screens.

Now, users can pay only Rs 499 monthly instead of Rs 649. The content can be viewed smartphone, tablet, computers or TVs. The plan is available for two screens. Premium Plan: Now, the users have to pay Rs 150 less for the Premium Plan. It is available at Rs 649 instead of Rs 749. The content can be viewed four screens including smartphone, tablet, computers or TVs.

With this price cut, Netflix’s subscriptions are on the same price band as compared to its business rival Amazon Prime, which recently hiked its subscriptions plans by up to 50 percent. The base plan of Amazon Prime starts at Rs 179 per month and the annual plan is priced at Rs 1,499. Moreover, Disney+Hostar charges Rs 499 for its annual subscription (mobile plans) and the premium plan on the platform costs Rs 1,499 annually.

