Need to update Date of Birth on EPFO portal? Here's your step-by-step guide to the process

In case the EPFO member doesn't have any of the documents listed above, they will have to submit a Medical certificate issued by civil surgeon after examining the member medically, supported by an affidavit on oath by the member duly authenticated by a competent court.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its members to update their personal and KYC details in official records by simply logging into their account on the EPFO portal. Users can provide the supporting document and update their details without having to take the trouble of going through offline paperwork.

EPFO recently shared a tutorial video guiding its users about the online process of updating their date of birth on the portal. If your date of birth is entered wrongly on EPFO's Unified Member Portal, you can update it by submitting your correct Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar. The option, however, is available in cases where the difference between the dates is less than three years.

In case the difference between the dates is three years or more, the employees will have to upload their Aadhaar on EPFO's Unified Members Portal along with a copy of any of the following supporting documents.

- Birth certificate duly issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths.

- Any School/education-related certificate.

- Certificate-based on the service records of the Central/State government Organisation.

- Passport.

- Any other authentic document issued by any government department.

How to update the Date of Birth of the EPFO portal?

-Log on to EPFO Member Unified Portal.

-Log in to your account by using your Universal Account Number and password.

-Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen before finally clicking on Sign-in.

-Click on the Manage tab and then click 'Modify Basic Details'.

-Enter Aadhaar, Name and DOB as per Aadhaar.

-Next, click save or submit.

-Finally, inform your Employer about the update.

EPFO members can use the UAN portal for managing their accounts, creating PF withdrawals or any other such request online.

