NCPCR summons Byju’s CEO for allegedly threatening parents to buy courses, details here

Byju’s, a leading educational technology company, has been allegedly threatening parents to ruin their children’s future if they refuse to purchase its offered courses. For doing so, the company has been buying phone numbers of kids and their parents, as revealed by The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief. The NCPCR head informed the news agency ANI that Byju’s prime target is first-generation learners and they are ready to take necessary action. “If necessary, we shall compile a report and write it to the government,” he noted.

As per a statement released by NCPCR, the commission came across a new article that said that the BYJU’S sales team engaged in deceptive tactics to persuade parents to purchase their courses for their children. In the same news story, it was also reported that the company has been misleading customers into signing loan-based agreements for courses that cannot be returned even if the customer requests a refund.

Meanwhile, the CEO of BYJU, Byju Raveendran, has been summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). He has been requested to appear in person on 23 December at 2pm on accusations of hard selling and mis-selling of their courses to students. Raveendran has been asked to submit every detail about Byju’s courses, their fee structures, the count of students enrolled in each course, the company’s refund policy and other necessary details.

Some parents tried to grab the attention of the authorities regarding the malpractice. However, the officials did not put their ears to it, as stated by the child rights panel. “If Raveendran refuses to obey the NCPCR order without any valid explanation, he will be subjected to the penalties of the non-attendance as noted in Rule 10 and Rule l2 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908,” NCPCR statement further added.

According to Section 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005, the commission has all the authority of a Civil Court. Under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908, it has the ability to summon and compel the attendance of any person and examine him under oath, discover and produce any document, receive testimony on affidavits, requisition any public record or copy thereof from any court or office and issue commissions to examine the witness and paperwork.

