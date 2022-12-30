Luxury brand Montblanc is focusing on consumer demand from smaller cities. The company is targeting travel retail and tier 2 cities for expansion. Neeraj Walia, Managing Director and CEO of Montblanc India Retail Private Limited revealed details of his company’s growth plans to the Economic Times. The company, which primarily sells writing instruments, is planning to open stores in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Walia stated that the sale of both writing instruments and other products like perfume, bags, and accessories has increased. He added that the share of other products in the company’s overall sales has also grown. Walia further said, “We are targeting airport retail – both duty-free and duty paid to grow as we get a variety of customers, which we won’t get in a traditional store.”

Montblanc has 11 boutique stores across India and over 50 points of sales. The company seeks to target the younger generation.

Montblanc is betting big on the aviation sector of India, and the majority of the company’s expansion is planned at airports. “We will be expanding to newer markets and newer cities and channels looking very promising, where we see expansion happening in travel retail,” the company’s CEO stated. According to Walia, more and more airports are coming up in India, which can result in a big sector for expansion. The firm has a store at Delhi airport in the duty-paid area, and will soon expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the official website of Montblanc, its writing instruments are made in Hamburg and its leather goods are in Florence. Their timepieces are prepared in Switzerland.

