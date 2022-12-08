European Union privacy regulators have ruled that the Meta Platforms Inc. should not require the users to agree to personalised ads on the basis of their online activity as told by people familiar with the decision to The Wall Street Journal. If the new EU decisions are upheld, then it will be harder for Meta and other platforms to show users adverts on the basis of what they watch or tap on the apps on those platforms. Meta allows users to opt out of personalizing ads in accordance with the data from other websites and apps. However, it hasn’t provided any such option for ads on the basis of data about user activity on its own platforms.

The individuals quoted by the WSJ on condition of anonymity said that a board representing all EU privacy regulators approved a series of decisions on Monday which rules that EU privacy law doesn’t enable Meta platforms to use their terms of service as a justification to allow such ads. Meta Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram would have less information required to build audiences for personalized ads if a significant portion of individuals opts out of such targeting.

The board’s rulings don’t order Meta to change practices directly but call for Ireland’s Data Protection Commission to give public orders reflecting its decisions, with significant fines. Meta will be able to appeal the Irish decision, along with the one by the EU. A spokeswoman for the European Data Protection Board has confirmed that the decision has been made on Monday, but she did not comment on their substance.

Previously, the company had argued that tailoring the ads it sells on the basis of data about users’ online behaviour is required to provide personalized services. It also stated that it provides options to the users to control how their data is used.

A new privacy law in California also enables users to opt out of what it terms as “cross-contextual behavioral advertising” as stated by Dominique Shelton Leipzig, partner for cybersecurity and data privacy at Mayer Brown. Last month, Shelton Leipzig said that people are witnessing a more sharpened approach towards behavioral tracking from the regulators.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.