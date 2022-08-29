Meta, Jio Platforms collaborate to launch JioMart on WhatsApp

Speaking at the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries, Isha Ambani, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp (Meta-owned platform) and making payments

Mumbai: To make groceries buying easy and convenient, Jio Platforms and tech giant Meta, on Monday, announced launch of JioMart on the popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

This will enable consumer have first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp. A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s grocery catalog, add items to cart and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

According to a joint statement, the launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

“The JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people’s shopping experience,” the statement added.

Speaking at the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries, Isha Ambani, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp (Meta-owned platform) and making payments.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said: “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark (Zuckerberg) and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian.”

“One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians,” Mukesh Ambani added.

In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said: “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat.”

“Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” Zuckerberg added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Firstpost.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.