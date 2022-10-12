Business

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg loses over 100 million followers on Facebook, here's what the company said

FP Staff October 12, 2022 19:49:04 IST
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg loses over 100 million followers on Facebook, here's what the company said

File image of Mark Zuckerberg.

New Delhi: Mark Zuckerberg, the founder, and CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta has lost over 100 million followers on the platform.

According to reports, the reason behind the drop in follower count is not known yet.

However, several netizens have speculated that it may be due to a bug. Zuckerberg is not the only person who has lost followers on Facebook.

Popular users who have experienced the same include exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen.

“Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook’s comedy,” she tweeted.

What Facebook said

“We’re aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson told PTI.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: October 12, 2022 19:53:38 IST

