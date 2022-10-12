Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg loses over 100 million followers on Facebook, here's what the company said

New Delhi: Mark Zuckerberg, the founder, and CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta has lost over 100 million followers on the platform.

According to reports, the reason behind the drop in follower count is not known yet.

However, several netizens have speculated that it may be due to a bug. Zuckerberg is not the only person who has lost followers on Facebook.

Popular users who have experienced the same include exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen.

“Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook’s comedy,” she tweeted.

Even Mark Zuckerberg’s followers on Facebook are now 9000 something. 😉 https://t.co/DrB0W1nFC9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 12, 2022

What Facebook said

“We’re aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson told PTI.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.