In terms of sectors, PSU Bank was the only drag. Metal surged over 3.8 percent to emerge as the biggest gainer. Auto, IT, media, healthcare index and consumer durables rose between 1 and 2 percent. India VIX plunged to 16.55 levels. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed over 1 percent higher.

Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for the third consecutive session on the last trading day of the month. On 29 July, both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended over 1 percent higher. Nifty crossed the 17,100 mark, while Sensex jumped to 57,570.25.

There were gains in auto, bank and metal stocks. The news of the US economy contracting for the second successive quarter also failed to dampen investor sentiment.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex soared 712.46 points or 1.25 percent to 57,570.25. The top achievers were Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Financial Services, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints. Dr Reddy’s, Kotak Bank, SBI, ITC and Axis Bank were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The shares zoomed 7.27 percent to Rs 107.65.

Sun Pharma: The stock climbed 5.45 percent to Rs 943.55.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company surged 2.64 percent to Rs 15,039.30 per equity.

IndusInd Bank: The shares jumped to Rs 1,043.20, up by 2.51 percent.

Asian Paints: The value of the company rose 2.38 percent to Rs 3,341.00 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The stock plummeted 3.96 percent to Rs 4,090.35.

Kotak Bank: The shares slid to Rs 1,810.80, falling 0.97 percent.

SBI: The shares settled 0.77 percent lower at Rs 528.20.

ITC: The value of the company dipped 0.13 percent to Rs 302.95 per equity.

Axis Bank: The shares shut shop at Rs 724.80, down by 0.06 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.35 percent or 228.65 points to 17,158.25. While 43 shares advanced, 7 declined. Bank Nifty jumped 0.30 percent to 37,491.40.

Top NSE gainers:

SBI Life: The value of the company soared 8.61 percent to Rs 1,294.00 per equity.

Tata Steel: The stock surged 7.42 percent to Rs 107.80.

Hindalco: The shares reached Rs 416.00, up by 6.01 percent.

Sun Pharma: The shares zoomed to Rs 943.60, increasing 5.45 percent.

Coal India: The stock jumped 4.51 percent to Rs 212.00.

Top NSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares tanked 3.97 percent to Rs 4,091.00.

SBI: The value of the company slid 0.90 percent to Rs 527.65 per equity.

Kotak Bank: The stock slumped to Rs 1,814.00, falling 0.79 percent.

Divi’s Laboratories: The value of the company plunged 0.59 percent to Rs 3,827.00 per equity.

Axis Bank: The stock declined to Rs 724.50, down by 0.19 percent.

