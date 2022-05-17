Market Roundup: Sensex zooms 1,344 points, Nifty up by 2.6%; all indices end in green
The domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex gained by 1344 points to end at 54,318 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled 2.63 percent higher at 16,259
Both Sensex and Nifty ended in the green today as the Indian shares have been traded on a strong note causing some early gains. All the sectoral indices ended higher while the metal index gained over 7 precent and other sectoral induced went up by 1-3 percent. Both BSE midcap and small-cap indices rose by 2 percent each.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):
At the closing bell, BSE Sensex was up 2.54 percent or 1344.63 points at 54,318.47. The major top gainers are Tata Steel, Reliance, ITC, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technology and Maruti. No stock experienced any loss today.
Top 5 BSE gainers:
- Tata Steel: The stock jumped 7.62 percent to Rs 1,188.35.
- Reliance: The shares rose to Rs 2,530.70 at the end of the session, up by 4.26 percent.
- ITC: The shares inched 4.15 percent to Rs 264.60.
- Wipro: The value of the company gained 3.97 percent to Rs 486.80.
- ICICI Bank: The shares zoomed 3.97 percent to Rs 710.35 at the end of the day.
National Stock Exchange (NSE):
NSE Nifty 50 traded 2.63 percent or 417.00 points higher and settled at 16,259.30. The top gainers are Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Coal India, JSW Steel and ONGC. There was no laggard at the closing bell.
Top 5 NSE gainers:
- Hindalco Industries: The stock closed the day 9.80 percent higher at Rs 429.25.
- Tata Steel: The stock traded 7.72 percent higher on the bourses at Rs 1,88.65.
- Coal India: The value of the company reached Rs 184.80, up by 7.63 percent
- JSW Steel: The stock gained to Rs 640.50, up by 6.34 percent.
- ONGC: The shares rose 6.12 percent to end the session at Rs 162.90.
